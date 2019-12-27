We Will Never Forget Allee Willis

We had a heartbreaking Christmas eve – our longtime friend, songwriter and kitsch aficionado Allee Willis died suddenly of a heart attack. Allee was much more than a songwriter – her whimsical valley home was loaded with collectibles she found at the Rose Bowl flea market – where we met in the 80’s. She gave amazing theme parties, the likes of which will probably never be seen again. At one all-girl pajama party (we were waited on by scantily clad men serving drinks and retro food) she had a contest – the girl who told the best or funniest story about a youthful romance would win a date with 60’s heartthrob FABIAN! HE was there in person, still looking good! My story was in the lead when Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson topped it with her description of her date with Elvis! SHE won the date with Fabian (a waste – she was married at the time) and we were justifiably disappointed. But WHAT a fun party! We will miss Allee forever…

