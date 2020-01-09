Nakuul Mehta does the Most Romantic thing for his wife, Jankee, and we’re in love with him!

Nakuul Mehta has been a heart-throb ever since he made his first appearance on television. The green-eyed-boy has quite a huge fan base among the ladies and has managed to steal even more hearts with his performance in Ishqbaaz. Nakuul’s chemistry with Surbhi Chandna is talked about and their fans just can’t wait to see the duo back on screen again. Despite playing a rather cold character on screen, Nakuul’s romantic gestures for his wife, Jankee Parekh Mehta, will leave you gushing!

He took to his Instagram to share a couple of pictures with his wife, whom he managed to meet just in time before her flight, while he returned from a long flight himself. He posted an elaborate caption saying, “Picture this. When you reunite with Bae after taking different flights at different timings from across 7 seas, then make a mad dash home so that she can have the valet drive her to another flight which takes her to her concert but since your flight is delayed you run the risk of not seeing her & hence ask the valet to let you drive, you obviously make it home in record time, much to her pleasure & then drive her to her domestic flight much in time, except the valet is not enjoying this new age Schumacher taking over his job but that's okay. It's not about him. She then calls you mid way whilst your are finally driving home after a 9 hour sojourn yourself & mentions that she may have forgotten her pen drives at home which have all her tracks which she needs for her gig, so you then take over the car again and drive back & forth in record speed albeit carefully and bring her the pen drives and record this very solemn moment in a selfie for posterity so that whenever a media person asks you what's the most romantic thing you have done, you point them to this post.”

Take a look at it.

Isn’t he just the cutest!

