“Tomorrow we might do a 200 crores or 500 crores without an Akshay Kumar,” says Vidya Balan while talking about female-centric films

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has been the flag bearer of female-centric films in an industry dominated by men. The actress has done some exemplary films like Ishqiya, The Dirty Picture, and Kahaani. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Vidya Balan spoke about the role of women in commercial cinema and the term ‘female-centric’ films.
Vidya Balan was last seen in the film Mission Mangal which was dominated by female actors. When asked if such films pave way for more female-centric films, Vidya Balan said, “When I was doing No One Killed Jessica, people thought that it is a small role. But it did very well. That was the phase when the game was changing. But back then there were very few films of that kind. But today more female-centric films are being made and we are doing better business. For Mission Mangal off course we can't take credit solely. There was Akshay Kumar who was a huge star and it helped us immensely. It was headlined by him. But today we might still need that and I am saying that in a few years even that might change. Tomorrow we might do a 200 crores or 500 crores without an Akshay Kumar, hopefully.”
Watch the full video here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan will next be seen playing Shakuntala Devi in the latter’s biopic. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra.
