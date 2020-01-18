Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy finds a fan in cricketer Jonty Rhodes

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy not only received immense love from the audience, but also won hearts of critics. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, was also India's official entry to the Academy Awards 2020, although it got out of the race mid-way. Now, the film has found a fan in cricketer Jonty Rhodes.

Jonty, who was traveling to India, watched the full film while on flight, and loved it! He later took to Twitter to share the feels. "Been listening to the #GullyBoy soundtrack ever since meeting @SiddhantChturvD last year at an event, finally got to watch the entire movie on my @emirates to India last night. Thanks to subtitles, I laughed; cried and had goosebumps @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @kalkikanmani," his tweet read.

Jonty, who happened to be a Mumbai Indians player, caught up with Siddhant at an event in May, last year. Siddhant, who is a huge cricket fan, shared a fan-boy moment with the cricketer and later, also shared a photo of the two.

Priyanka Chopra and Amazon Studios recently also hosted a screening of Gully Boy in Los Angeles.

