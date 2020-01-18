John Abraham reveals it is difficult to sell female-oriented scripts

John Abraham, who has spent nearly two decades in the industry, isn't just an action hero anymore. It's been a few years since he first donned the producer's hat, and it mostly has only struck gold for him. In a recent interview, the actor opened up on how his production house aims to push for women-led films constantly.

However, a commercial aspect is always involved when it comes to making a film. The actor revealed that he was finding it very difficult to sell a female-oriented script. He also added that he aimed to make films that are socially relevant and have powerful women characters, but the market is yet to reach a position wherein a studio can entirely believe a women-led film to earn.

Mentioning that his film Satyameva Jayate featured an item number, John said it was a need of the film. He also says that it is extremely important of a filmmaker to be socially responsible, given that the youth constitutes a large portion of the audience, and an actor, for them, is a role model.

John will be next seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga.

