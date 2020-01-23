Shilpa Shetty opens up on recreating her iconic track Chura Ke Dil Mera with Meezan Jaaferi

Shilpa Shetty was away from the big screen for over a decade, but is making sure that her comeback is a remarkable one. The actor will be seen playing a pivotal part in Abhimanyu Dassani and debutant Shirley Setia's forthcoming film Nikamma. She is also a part of Priyadarshan's Hungama 2, and has begun shooting for it.

Shilpa, who recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, opened up on recreating her iconic Main Khiladi Tu Anari track ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’. Matching steps with her will be Meezan Jaaferi and Paresh Rawal. For Meezan, who made his Bollywood debut with Malaal, it is quite a jump of time. As Shilpa put it, he wasn't even born when she appeared in the original song. "Matching his level of energy was out of the world but I enjoyed filming the song,' she said at the show.

Kumar Sanu, who crooned the original track, was recently asked which track of his from the 90's would he like to see remade. He named the above song, and his another famous track ‘Kuch Naa Kaho’, from 1942 A Love Story. There, the first one is done. Let's see when the second one happens!

