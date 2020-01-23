Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishta are all set to star in Ek Baar Phir Ishq Mein Mar Jawan

Helly Shah’s fans have been missing her for quite some time and she is all set to make her comeback with the season two of Colors’ show, Ek Baar Phir Ishq Mein Mar Jawan. The show’s season one starred Alisha Panwar and Arjun Bijlani in lead roles and this time, Helly will have Vishal Vashishtha as her lead co-actor.
We can’t wait to see Helly and Vishal come together for a show for the first time.
