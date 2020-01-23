Christie Brinkley: This Is What Almost 66 Looks Like

Hard to believe that model Christie Brinkley has already been eligible for Social Security for a year – she turns 66 on Feb 2! But retirement is not in her near future. Besides modeling, Christie has her name on a skin care line, hair extensions, eyeglasses, and the sparkling wine she’s promoting in New York. This adds up to quite a nice financial empire- Christie is now worth around 80 million dollars. Not only that, but she’s single!

