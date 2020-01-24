Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai is a good actor and was well aware of Arhaan Khan’s marriage and kid, says Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde

Several former Bigg Boss contestants have been keenly following Bigg Boss 13, which is currently on-air and have been sharing their opinion through social media. A few including Hina Khan, Gautam Gulati and Vindu Dara Singh also entered the house to interact with the contestants.
Now, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde who is known for her fierce and unabashed opinions has voiced her opinions about the show. Talking to a daily, Shilpa Shinde said that Rashami is acting very well on the show. She said that she has met Rashami and knows that she is not what she is portraying inside the house and said that she is a fabulous actress.
Shilpa Shinde said that Rashami Desai was well aware of Arhaan Khan's marriage and his child. She said that the latter was faking it on the show of not being aware.
Meanwhile, after his eviction, Arhaan said he wanted to go back to the BB13 house to propose to Rashami.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde says Bigg Boss 13 is totally scripted, blames makers for taking advantage of contestants for TRP
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply