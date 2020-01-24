Shah Rukh Khan grooves to ‘Tujh Mein Rabb Dikhta Hai’ on Dance+ 5 and we’re in love all over again!

Star Plus’ popular dance reality show Dance+ 5 has been entertaining audiences week-on-week with some spell-binding performances by its Blockbuster contestants. In the upcoming episode of the show, the entertainment quotient will go up several notches as the king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan would be gracing the stage of the show and to encourage the dancing prodigies.

While all the contestants put their best foot forward, talented jodi Dipika and Rupesh moved not only the super judge – Remo D’souza – but also the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, with their impeccable expressions and exemplary performance to the song ‘Dil Kyun Yeh Mera’. Dipika also revealed that she used to wait outside Shah Rukh Khan’s college in Delhi for hours. Moreover, she expressed her wish to dance with him as she considers the superstar as her biggest inspiration.

Seeing Shah Rukh perform the dance moves effortlessly, everyone on the sets including the contestants and the judges couldn’t stop themselves from admiring his talent. Viewers, this weekend, will witness Dance+ 5 Blockbuster contestant kick-start the episode on a beautiful note by paying a grand tribute to actor Shah Rukh Khan as they performed to his chartbuster songs to ‘I Am The Best’, ‘Kaali Kaali Aankhen’, ‘Badshah,’ and ‘Main Yahan Hoon Yahan’, to name a few.

