Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas look the happiest in this still from ‘What A Man Gotta Do’

The Jonas Brothers’ latest single, ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ has got to be their best music video so far. The music video features their better-halves in it and Nick Jonas has shared the cutest still with the love of his life, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Looking more in love than ever, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have raised the bar high yet again!

Nick Jonas captioned the picture as, “My favorite laugh. #WhatAManGottaDoVideo”. Even though the caption is simple, it has left us in awe of his oh-so-in-love couple and we just can’t get over it. the couple has been married for over a year now and they are totally having the time of their lives. Take a look at the pictures.

Aren’t these two just aww-dorable?

