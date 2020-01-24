Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde says Bigg Boss 13 is totally scripted, blames makers for taking advantage of contestants for TRP

Several former Bigg Boss contestants have been keenly following Bigg Boss 13, which is currently on-air and have been sharing their opinion through social media. A few including Hina Khan, Gautam Gulati and Vindu Dara Singh also entered the house to interact with the contestants.

Now, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde who is known for her fierce and unabashed opinions has voiced her opinions against the makers of the show for dragging contestant's personal life on national television. In an interview with a daily, Shilpa said that the makers of the show are biased towards Sidharth Shukla and even said that Sidharth is jealous of Asim's growing popularity.

Shilpa further said that she feels that the show is totally scripted this time and that the makers are not following the rules set by themselves.

She also pointed out that the makers are sending out people and then bringing them back as per their convenience. Whereas in the previous seasons if anyone got hit or fell ill they had to leave the show. Sidharth Shukla was let out of the house for a week when he was diagnosed with typhoid. Questioning the biased behaviour of the Bigg Boss makers, Shilpa said that Sidharth Shukla is severed food in foil paper while the rest of the housemates have to eat the normal food.

Shilpa said that the makers are clearly favouring him as they want to show him in the good light and she finds it ridiculous.

Shilpa Shinde also pointed out how the makers are making a mockery of contestant’s personal life. She said that the makers are making Salman Khan do this without giving him the right information. She further said that the makers are playing with contestant's personal life and image for the sake of their TRP.

Talking about the makers breaking the rule created by themselves, Shilpa said that they have locked contestants inside the house and decided to extend the season. She blamed the makers of taking advantage of the contestants just to get TRP.

Sidharth Shukla is known for his bad temper and it has been on display during his stay in the house. Shilpa said that Sidharth Shukla is the channel's favourite and therefore they will do everything in their capacity to save him. She said that only the people who have worked with him know how much he has tortured them. She said that his temper is the reason he did not get good work after appearing in a Dharma production.

