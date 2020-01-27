Bigg Boss 13: After eviction Shefali Jariwala says that Paras Chhabra is in a one sided relationship with Mahira Sharma

Shefali Jariwala became the latest contestant on Bigg Boss 13 to get evicted. After her eviction, Shefali spoke to a news portal where she claimed that Paras is in a one-sided relationship with Mahira Sharma.

Talking further about the two, Shefali said that Mahira has all the capabilities of playing solo and that she is not playing in Paras's shadow. She said that they are standing with each other because they are friends.

Shefali further said that Asim speaks up for Rashami Desai but no one ever said that he is overshadowing her. Shefali further said that Paras has a loud personality and gets noticed when he speaks. Meanwhile, Mahira is a soft-spoken girl. Shefali said that Mahira does get overshadowed by Paras's loud personality but said that she would not call her weak.

A few days before her eviction, Shefali was seen telling Paras that he should break up with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri soon after he gets out of the house. She was seen telling him to give Akanksha a closure after the show is over. Paras had also confirmed that he will definitely do so once the show is over.

Meanwhile, Akanksha had dropped a major hint of calling it quits with Paras. In an Instagram post where she was dressed in a sari, she wrote, "I am gonna make the rest of my life …best of my life!!” Her another recent post went with the caption, “In the end..All I want to be able to say is … I gave it all I could, I gave it my best !! #timetofly #beingme.”

