Janhvi Kapoor doing Pilates is Major Monday motivation!

Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast who makes sure to hit the gym even when she’s on a vacation. She manages to catch up with her workout schedule if she ever misses out on any of her sessions. From casual cardio to Pilates, she tries to incorporate different exercises in her regime.
Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Roohi Afzana, The Bombay Girl, and Takht.
