R Madhavan is a proud dad as son Vedant wins at The Asian Age Group Swimming Competition

R Madhavan is a proud dad to his 14-year-old son Vedant. Vedant's moments of success are often shared with us by Actor Madhavan, on Instagram. Recently, he participated in The Asian Age Group Swimming Competition as a part of Khelo India Youth Games, and came home victorious. The actor shared a video of Vedant's winning moment being broadcast live on TV, and penned an emotional note.
"The Blessing and privileged of seeing your boy win LIVE on a Sports channel. Crazy feeling .. but it’s Gods grace and the mother and boys efforts only. I just cheered," he wrote.
Madhavan, on the work front, is presently filming for filmmaker Dilip Kumar's Maara. He is also set play the lead role in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, based on the true story of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.
