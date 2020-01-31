R Madhavan is a proud dad as son Vedant wins at The Asian Age Group Swimming Competition

R Madhavan is a proud dad to his 14-year-old son Vedant. Vedant's moments of success are often shared with us by Actor Madhavan, on Instagram. Recently, he participated in The Asian Age Group Swimming Competition as a part of Khelo India Youth Games, and came home victorious. The actor shared a video of Vedant's winning moment being broadcast live on TV, and penned an emotional note.

"The Blessing and privileged of seeing your boy win LIVE on a Sports channel. Crazy feeling .. but it’s Gods grace and the mother and boys efforts only. I just cheered," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

The Blessing and privileged of seeing your boy win LIVE on a Sports channel. Crazy feeling .. but it’s Gods grace and the mother and boys efforts only. I just cheered.????????????????????

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Jan 30, 2020 at 2:59am PST

Vedant has earlier represented India at various international tournaments including Junior Nationals Swim Meet and Asian Games 2019. He won three gold medals and a silver medal at the Junior Nationals Swim Meet and came home with a silver medal from Asian Games.

Madhavan, on the work front, is presently filming for filmmaker Dilip Kumar's Maara. He is also set play the lead role in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, based on the true story of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results