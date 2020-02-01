Priyanka Chopra reveals how she held her Grammys outfit together avoiding a wardrobe malfunction

Global icon Priyanka Chopra grabbed eyeballs at the recently concluded Grammys, where she made a bold statement with her outfit. The actress went for a Ralph and Russo plunging white gown for the event and was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas who performed at the ceremony along with his brothers. While several lauded the actress for her attire, there was some criticism as well.
Priyanka Chopra said that the designers always keep wardrobe malfunctions in mind while making an outfit for her. The actress said that she does not take fashion risks unless she is super secure about her look.
