Mira Nair’s Queen of Katwe actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa passes away at the age of 15 after battling brain tumour

Disney’s Queen Of Katwe actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa has passed away at the age of 15 after battling brain tumour for years. The actress played a memorable role in the Mira Nair directorial. She died at a hospital in Kampala, Uganda.

As per reports, Nikita was in and out of the hospital for years and was battling cancer for three years. As soon as the news about death was revealed, tributes started pouring in for the young actress.

Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelowo starred in the film. Nikita played the role of Phiona’s friend Gloria who explained chess rules to her. David Oyelowo took to Instagram to express his condolence to the family and her friends. "We mourn the loss of our beautiful Nikita Pearl Waligwa,” he captioned a photo of the actress via Instagram on Sunday. “She was a ball of light in @queenofkatwemovie and in life. Her battle with a brain tumor was humbling to witness. Her light will live on. #rip"

As per reports, director Mira Nair mobilized to help to fund Nikita’s treatment. She was diagnosed with brain tumour in 2016 but was cancer-free since 2017. It was after that that tumour was found again. At the time of her death, the young actress was a high school senior.

View this post on Instagram

We mourn the loss of our beautiful Nikita Pearl Waligwa. She was a ball of light in @queenofkatwemovie and in life. Her battle with a brain tumor was humbling to witness. Her light will live on. ????#rip

A post shared by David O (@davidoyelowo) on Feb 16, 2020 at 10:19am PST

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results