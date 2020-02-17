Mira Nair’s Queen of Katwe actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa passes away at the age of 15 after battling brain tumour

Disney’s Queen Of Katwe actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa has passed away at the age of 15 after battling brain tumour for years. The actress played a memorable role in the Mira Nair directorial. She died at a hospital in Kampala, Uganda.
As per reports, Nikita was in and out of the hospital for years and was battling cancer for three years. As soon as the news about death was revealed, tributes started pouring in for the young actress.
As per reports, director Mira Nair mobilized to help to fund Nikita’s treatment. She was diagnosed with brain tumour in 2016 but was cancer-free since 2017. It was after that that tumour was found again. At the time of her death, the young actress was a high school senior.
We mourn the loss of our beautiful Nikita Pearl Waligwa. She was a ball of light in @queenofkatwemovie and in life. Her battle with a brain tumor was humbling to witness. Her light will live on. ????#rip
