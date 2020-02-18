Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh sums all his looks from the event in this video

Is there anyone who can beat Ranveer Singh at his wacky fashion game? We don't think so! We've stopped counting how many times he actually walked out of the house in stuff that no one else would dare to slip into. Not only does he wear whatever he wants to, but also manages to pull everything with great swag.

And he spares no occasion, really. The actor was recently in Assam for Filmfare Awards. He was headed to the rehearsals wearing a hilarious metallic brown oversized jacket and trousers, if you remember! He has now shared a video that records everything that he wore during the award, on the big night. For his performance, he donned a lose creamy white shirt. We saw him picking the award in a neat black suit. For a brief time, he is also seen wearing his track suit. "Good day at the office," he captioned the video. Check it out below.

The actor, who picked the Best Actor Award for Gully Boy, is presently awaiting the release of Kabir Khan's '83 while he is working on Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

