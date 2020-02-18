Amar Singh says he regrets his over reaction against Amitabh Bachchan; posts an emotional video on Facebook

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on Tuesday took to Twitter to confess that he regretted his overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan and his family.

"Today is my father's death anniversary and I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji and family. God bless them all (sic)," wrote Singh on Twitter.

Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all.

— Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) February 18, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and Amar Singh were close friends until the two had a fallout a few years ago. Amar Singh had earlier said that it was Amitabh Bachchan's decision to end their friendship and also said that Amitabh and his wife Jaya were living separately.

Amar Singh was diagnosed with a kidney ailment a few years ago. In his latest tweet, the former politician said that he is fighting a battle of life and death.

An emotional Singh recorded the video and posted on his official Facebook account after receiving a message from Bachchan on the death anniversary of Singh's father.

“If not anything, he was elder to me. I should have been sober to him. I realise, I must express regret for the harsh words I used (against them). In my mind, more than hatred, I had disappointment towards his behaviour. But it seems, he never had any disappointment, nor bitterness in him (against me)," said a feeble looking Amar Singh.

“He has some feelings. That's why he has conveyed his tributes on my father's death anniversary. Acknowledging that I would urge God to give justice to all according to their karma. We should leave it to the almighty," he added.

