Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh says her brother Krushna Abhishek was upset after she spoke about facing rape attempt

After a couple of months inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, actor Arti Singh recently returned home. She had managed to reach the top 6, and put up quite a fair game throughout. However, she has also had her share of days when not everything went smoothly, and caused her an outburst.
Prior to the release of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone entered the house to promote her film and asked every housemate to share a hard-hitting experience. Shocking everyone, Arti revealed that she faced a rape attempt at the age of 13 by a servant of the house, and somehow escaped. However, her brother Krushna Abhishek later spoke on the same, saying that Arti was speaking at the heat of the moment, and the rape attempt had not happened as the man ran away.
