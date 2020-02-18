Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh says her brother Krushna Abhishek was upset after she spoke about facing rape attempt

After a couple of months inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, actor Arti Singh recently returned home. She had managed to reach the top 6, and put up quite a fair game throughout. However, she has also had her share of days when not everything went smoothly, and caused her an outburst.

Prior to the release of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone entered the house to promote her film and asked every housemate to share a hard-hitting experience. Shocking everyone, Arti revealed that she faced a rape attempt at the age of 13 by a servant of the house, and somehow escaped. However, her brother Krushna Abhishek later spoke on the same, saying that Arti was speaking at the heat of the moment, and the rape attempt had not happened as the man ran away.

In a recent conversation, Arti has now shared that her brother was upset with her for talking about the incident. Saying that her mother was especially upset about it, Arti revealed that she tried explaining to her mother how she had a responsibility towards the young girls who didn't have the courage to talk about the assaults they faced. She also emphasised that her brother's reaction was meant on a protective note, and they were concerned about her statement since she isn't married yet.

