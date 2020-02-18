When Sara Ali Khan wanted to Fake a cardiac arrest to get out of a long narration!

Actors have to go through some really strange experiences at times, and handle them with real calmness. Sara Ali Khan, who was recently speaking to East India Comedy, recalled one such day when she sat through a dead long narration by a filmmaker, without knowing how to escape.

But it got funnier when she sneaked into the washroom with her phone and called mother Amrita Singh for help. Three hours into the narration, she was really desperate to get out of there. She called the mother and asked if she could fake a cardiac arrest and escape. Obviously, Amrita dismissed the idea. Sara was even ready to faint or throw up. But her strict mother only ordered to act professional and sit until the narration was over!

Well, she did. Later, when she went home, she was pissed on her mother too, and just wanted to crash and sleep! We're keen to know who this filmmaker was, though…

Last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal which opened to mixed reviews, Sara is presently working on David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, alongside Varun Dhawan.

