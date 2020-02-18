Varun Dhawan shares video of young fans dancing to ‘Muqabla’, and the internet is impressed

AR Rahman's iconic track ‘Muqabla’ was recreated for Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D. We saw Prabhu Dheva magically shaking a leg to the track, and he left fans spellbound once more. Funnily enough, both Varun and Shraddha were really keen to dance to the track but weren't able to match steps.

And now, thanks to social media, Varun came across a video wherein four young guys groove to the track on a sea beach. With their swift moves, the group of four certainly put up an impressive performance, and Varun himself was no less impressed. "Yeh dekho #muqabla," he wrote, sharing the video. Actors Nargis Fakhri and Sonal Chauhan, also in awe of the guys, dropped comments.

​Street Dancer 3D performed quite well at the box office. Moving on, Varun is now working on father David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, along with Sara Ali Khan. He is also playing the lead role in Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele. Shashank's war drama Rannbhoomi was also starring him, but hasn't taken off yet.

