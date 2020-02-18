Johny Lever is all praise for Sunil Grover’s performance at the Bigg Boss 13 finale

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover had the audience in splits at the recently concluded finale of Bigg Boss 13. The comedian is now over the moon after being praised by celebrated comedian-actor Johny Lever.

Johny Lever, in his tweet said that he has seen several performances by Sunil Grover, but the one on the finale of Bigg Boss 13 was nothing short of per4fection. He praised Sunil for his characters and even congratulated Sunil for the same. He tweeted, "@WhoSunilGrover Mene tumhare performances dekhein hai but #BiggBoss13GrandFinale mein iss baar jitne bhi characters tumne kiye puri perfection ke saath kiye aur tum jo bhi karte ho dil se karte ho, Hats off to you! Bohot bohot Shubh kaamnayein. BALA BALA (Amitji) Mind blowing!!"

@WhoSunilGrover Mene tumhare performances dekhein hai but #BiggBoss13GrandFinale mein iss baar jitne bhi characters tumne kiye puri perfection ke saath kiye aur tum jo bhi karte ho dil se karte ho, Hats off to you! Bohot bohot Shubh kaamnayein.

BALA BALA (Amitji) Mind blowing!!

— Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) February 17, 2020

An overwhelmed Sunil was thrilled, and replied, "Thank you Sir. Coming from a legend like you matters a lot. It motivates me. Regards."

Thank you Sir. Coming from a legend like you matters a lot. It motivates me. Regards. https://t.co/b1ymYMl4yW

— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) February 17, 2020

On the show, the comedian transforms himself as KBC's host Amitabh Bachchan and his mimicry cracks up Salman Khan. Sunil also imitated Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and United States Of America President, Donald Trump.

The finale night saw Sidharth Shukla walking away with the coveted trophy, while Asim Riaz became the first runner-up. Shehnaz Gill and Rashami Desai were their close competitors.

Also Read: Comedian Sunil Grover and his iconic characters captured in one picture

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results