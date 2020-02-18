Sooryavanshi star Akshay Kumar holds Katrina Kaif in his arms in this happy picture

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, who have wrapped up Sooryavanshi, continue to share on-set moments from their shooting schedule to keep the fans excited for the upcoming Rohit Shetty film. The action film is one of the most awaited films of the year. Recently, Akshay had shared a video of Katrina sweeping the floor on the sets of their movie.

Today, Akshay Kumar shared another moment from the set and the actors look as happy as ever in it. “If I had to describe shooting with #KatrinaKaif in one picture, this would be it 🙂 #GoodVibesOnly #Sooryavanshi #BTS,” he wrote alongside the picture. Akshay is seen in a blue shirt whereas Katrina is wearing a saree.

View this post on Instagram

If I had to describe shooting with @katrinakaif in one picture, this would be it 🙂 #GoodVibesOnly #Sooryavanshi #BTS

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Feb 17, 2020 at 11:59pm PST

A day agorevealed that the film will arrive two days earlier than the scheduled release. A source close to the film spills the beans, “The makers of Sooryavanshi are releasing the film on March 25. It’s a Wednesday and a part-holiday on account of Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. The content is very massy and they are confident that audiences are looking forward to seeing Akshay Kumar in a Rohit Shetty style flick. Hence, they felt it’s just fair to arrive a little early and make use of the open window. They also want to accumulate as much earnings as possible before another juggernaut, ’83, releases on April 10.”

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of an ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. The film will be jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Rohit Shetty.

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED: Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi trailer to be out on this date!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results