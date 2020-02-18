Famous make-up artist Pandhari Juker dies at 88; Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and others pay tribute

Bollywood make-up artist Pandhari Juker died on Monday in Mumbai. The 988-year-old had worked with some of the biggest celebrities of Bollywood including Sunil Dutt, Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and Juhi Chawla to name a few.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit took to their social media handle to pay tribute to the Juker.

Amitabh took to Twitter to share a picture of Juker and said that his first make-up was done by the make-up artist.

"Pandhari Juker, passes away, prayers, condolences… pioneer, iconic make up Artist, of Film Industry .. trained all the prominent makeup artists of today .. brilliant, professional and a most endearing personality .. my very first make up was done by him, (sic)," Big B tweeted.

T 3445 – Pandhari Juker , passes away, prayers, condolences ..???? ..

pioneer, iconic make up Artist, of Film Industry .. trained all the prominent makeup artists of today .. brilliant, professional and a most endearing personality .. my very first make up was done by him pic.twitter.com/skLeF0MWKM

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2020

In another post, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself having a light moment with Juker. "Pandhari Juker…no more…the Master, the Icon, the Ultimate make up artist…passes away…He touched hundreds of faces and enhanced them…but it was the hundreds of hearts that he touched that endeared us to him …Prayers, (sic)," he wrote.

T 3445 – Pandhari Juker .. no more .. the Master, the Icon, the Ultimate make up artist .. passes away ..

He touched hundreds of faces and enhanced them .. but it was the hundreds of hearts that he touched that endeared us to him ..

Prayers ..???? pic.twitter.com/zOk6Jx24DW

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2020

Madhuri Dixit too took to Twitter to express grief and shared that she has several fond memories with Juker."Saddened to hear of the passing of Pandhari Dada, who has worked with everyone from Meena kumari to Madhubala to today. I have very fond memories of him working together in Tezaab, Ram Lakhan & many more. He made everyone look beautiful & elegant on screen. May soul rest in peace," Madhuri wrote in her tweet.

Saddened to hear of the passing of Pandhari Dada, who has worked with everyone from Meena kumari to Madhubala to today. I have very fond memories of him working together in Tezaab, Ram Lakhan & many more. He made everyone look beautiful & elegant on screen. May soul rest in peace

— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 18, 2020

Abhishek called Juker "the Godfather of make-up in the industry" in his tweet. "RIP Pandhari Dada. The Godfather of make-up in the industry. Was blessed that I, at least got to sit on his make-up chair just once. It was an honour and a dream. He’ll make the heavens look even more beautiful now. Condolences and prayers to his family and students (sic)," Junior Bachchan's tweet read.

RIP Pandhari Dada. The Godfather of make-up in the industry. Was blessed that I, at least got to sit on his make-up chair just once. It was an honour and a dream. He’ll make the heavens look even more beautiful now. Condolences and prayers to his family and students.

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 18, 2020

Pandhari Juker worked as a make-up artist in films like Waqt, Poorab Aur Pashchim, Deewaar, Mohra, Darr, Silsila, Kabhie Kabhie, Yeh Dillagi, Kranti, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, and several others.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results