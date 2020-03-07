Beyhadh 2: Shivin Narang posts a few unseen pictures with Jennifer Winget and they are too cute to miss!

Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget have been wreaking havoc as Rudra and Maya on Beyhadh 2. Their sizzling chemistry is surely the one to watch out for on the high-on-emotions show. The show’s recent plot twist has had Jennifer Winget fans lauding her performance and bringing out the vengeful Maya as MJ tries to hurt Rudra. Even though the show started off with Maya determined to take her revenge by killing Rudra, love started blossoming between the two gradually.

Needless to say, they have given us some cute as well as sizzling hot moments on screen with their performances. Affectionately addressed as MayRa, Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang fans just can’t seem to get enough of these two. Adding to their excitement, Shivin has recently shared a few unseen pictures with Jennifer that also include a few behind-the-scenes pictures. Take a look at them.

View this post on Instagram

Rudra + maya = #mayra ???? #beyhadh2 ???????????? . . #beyhadh2 #jenniferwinget #shivinnarang #mayra #couplegoals #blacknwhite #iceandfire @jenniferwinget1 @prateeksharma_unofficial @ameeta8384 @sonytvofficial

A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on Mar 7, 2020 at 12:15am PST

How do you like MayRa? Be sure to let us know in the comments below! Apart from Beyhadh 2, Shivin Narang is also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 and has been taking on some daredevil stunts.

Also Read: Jennifer Winget RUBBISHES all the rumours regarding her EXIT from Beyhadh 2

