Beyhadh 2: Shivin Narang posts a few unseen pictures with Jennifer Winget and they are too cute to miss!

Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget have been wreaking havoc as Rudra and Maya on Beyhadh 2. Their sizzling chemistry is surely the one to watch out for on the high-on-emotions show. The show’s recent plot twist has had Jennifer Winget fans lauding her performance and bringing out the vengeful Maya as MJ tries to hurt Rudra. Even though the show started off with Maya determined to take her revenge by killing Rudra, love started blossoming between the two gradually.
Rudra + maya = #mayra ???? #beyhadh2 ????????????
A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on Mar 7, 2020 at 12:15am PST
Apart from Beyhadh 2, Shivin Narang is also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 and has been taking on some daredevil stunts.
