The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil mocks Akshay Kumar for snatching ads from him

The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show will be a definite laughter riot with the presence of Mr. Khiladi aka Akshay Kumar along with Katrina Kaif, the biggest action director Rohit Shetty and ace filmmaker producer Karan Johar. They will be seen promoting their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. The Sooryavanshi team had a gala time on the sets with Kapil Sharma where a lot of things were revealed by the producer, Karan Johar.

During the introduction, Kapil Sharma mocked Akshay for snatching ads from him. In the clip, he says, "Rohit sir ne Ajay sir ke saath Singham banai, Ranveer ke saath Simmba banai. Ab Akshay sir ke saath Sooryavanshi banai hai. To sir aisi kaun si cheez thi joh Singham aur Simmba nahi kar paye jo aap Akshay sir ko lekar aye ho Sooryavanshi me (Rohit has made Singham with Ajay Devgn, Simbaa with Ranveer Singh. So what was left that Ajay and Ranveer could not do and you had to rope in Akshay for Sooryavanshi)?”

Kapil quipped, “Kuch log bahar bol rahe hain jo un dono ne kaamaya tha sara Akshay paaji le gae (Some people are suggesting Akshay took away all that Ajay and Ranveer got you with previous three films).”

As the audience bursts out laughing, he further says, "8 films alag se, aur bhi mere jaisa koi chota mota ad film bhi kar raha hota uski ad bhi cheen lete hain. Ek ad kiya tha, bada accha chala maine kaha 'Accha hai agle saal phir bulayenge'. Agle saal dekh raha hoon, ye yamraj wala topa pehen ke keh rahe hain ‘apni policy karwaiye’ (Eight films, and he even snatches ads from small people like me. I did an ad and it got a good response, I hoped they would call me again the next year. What do I see next? Akshay sir is wearing that Yamraj’s cap and asking people to get policies).”

Rohit was seen laughing as Akshay playfully threw a cushion at Kapil.

Apart from his brilliant taste in the selection of scripts and talent, Karan Johar defines the one thing which sets him apart from the rest of his contemporaries when it comes to selecting actors. The Padma Shri recipient reveals the real reason for producing back-to back-films with Akshay Kumar. When Kapil quizzed Karan regarding the real reason behind him investing in Akshay Kumar as an actor, Karan Johar said, “He is No. 1 actor of Bollywood industry, the two films that I have done with Akshay, Kesari and Good Newwz, were a hit at the box office. I would like to work with him in future projects as well.”

In the show, Karan Johar revealed that while Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in the industry, he still likes to be updated with what's happening in the industry. Just like we know that Kareen Kapoor Khan is the most updated actress in Bollywood, similarly, Akshay Kumar is known to be the most updated actor.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Rohit Shetty reveals Akshay Kumar performed deadly helicopter stunt without any harness

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results