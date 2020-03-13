Malaika Arora graciously accepts a beautiful paithani saree and a nathni from a contestant’s parents on India’s Best Dancer

Staying true to its promise, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest dance reality show India’s Best Dancer showcased some of the best talents from across the country who made it difficult for the judges to decide who moves to the next round. If you thought it was tough for the contestants to showcase some of their best moves in 90 seconds, brace yourself for the upcoming episodes. This weekend will see the biggest and the toughest dance battle on Indian Television. The competition not only intensifies but gives the audience a visual treat!
Through these dance battles, the show will get its Best Barah – the 12 dancers who will go ahead and compete against each other for the most coveted title of India’s Best Dancer! We saw how the judges praised contestant Rutuja’s parents for being supportive of her pursuing dance – especially the folk form of Lavani, in the audition episode. As a mark of respect and appreciation, Rutuja’s parents bought a beautiful Paithani saree and a nathni for Malaika all the way from Pune and her reaction was just priceless!
Rutuja's parents, Geeta Kapura, Terence Lewis and the rest of the audience were amazed listening to Malaika speak in Marathi. Looking at Malaika, Terence was quick to comment that Malaika will look great in a saree. Rutuja added, “I have mostly seen Malaika ma’am in western outfits so my mother and I decided to gift ma'am something different and more traditional. That’s when we thought of gifting her a Paithani saree.”
