Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Kajol shares hilarious DDLJ meme to create awareness

At a time when the country seems to wonder how to defeat the Coronavirus scare, Bollywood stars are doing their best to pass information and create awareness about preventive measures as well as do's and don'ts. Kajol just added a touch of humour to it!

Her and Shah Rukh Khan's iconic train sequence from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, wherein she runs beside a running train and SRK spreads out his hand, has been the meme makers' favourite. However, someone gave it a lot of thought and added a bottle of hand sanitiser in Kajol's hand in this Coronavirus special meme…LOL! She is as impressed as we are, and shared it on her Instagram story. "Even Simran knows the importance of sanitizing,' she wrote.

We wonder if SRK has noticed the meme yet. The witty person that he is, he is sure to appreciate the humour!

A number of Bollywood celebrities also emphasised how a simple 'Namaste' instead of shaking hands can be a better option right now, since it helps one dodge physical contacts.

Like we say, you just can't do without Bollywood!

Also Read: Ajay Devgn salutes the women in his life, Kajol and Nysa, with a throwback picture

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results