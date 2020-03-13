Watch: Janhvi Kapoor lifts 45 kg while performing back squats, and the internet is in awe

Janhvi Kapoor, one of the most sought-after names of her generation, is seen hitting the gym regularly. She is especially fond of her pilates class and often chooses dance as a fun workout too. Like all of us, Janhvi also has her share of injuries and bad workout days, but what sets her apart is her persistence and the will to work hard.

We came across this video of Janhvi wherein she nails a set of back squats while also lifting 45 kg weight. The caption suggests that she suffered a back injury and initially, was only performing the movements she was comfortable with. But she pushed herself and is now back to being her fittest bet!

Couldn’t be happier with @janhvikapoor’s progress! . . From not being able to do Bodyweight Squats (due to her tailbone injury) to doing 45kgs Back Squats with perfect form ???? . . It’s natural to develop a mental block after going through an injury but REST alone isn’t the answer. You have to move, work around it and find what works for you. This is exactly how we approached her training in the initial stages. She was comfortable performing certain movements and we only focused on those. Through consistency and a strong will power, her recovery was on point and she managed to overcome that mental block. . . Onwards and upwards from here on ????

As they say, there's no substitute to hard-work.

Janhvi, who will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is also working on Dostana 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan. She has finished shooting for her first horror comedy Roohi Afzana which also stars Rajkummar Rao, and is also a part of Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht.

