Coronavirus outbreak: Zee Cine Awards 2020 ceremony cancelled for general public, to be telecast on TV

The Coronavirus outbreak is having quite a visible impact on how Bollywood operates. The release of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi was postponed, a handful of actors including Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan cancelled their work trips abroad, and the IIFA awards ceremony, which was to take place in Indore, was called off. Moving on, Zee Cine Awards ceremony has also been cancelled now. Instead, it will now be telecast on television to be watched as a pre-recorded ceremony.

"As a measure of precaution on account of the continuing concern over the Covid-19, the ceremony for Zee's annual film awards property – Zee Cine Awards 2020 stands cancelled for general public to avoid mass gatherings. Instead, the awards will now be shot as a televised event. We would like to assure the fans who had purchased tickets for the event through our associates and partners that they will be refunded at the earliest. Our viewers and fans can now look forward to catching their favourite Bollywood celebrities during the telecast on March 28 on Zee TV and Zee Cinema. Additionally, viewers can also catch these awards before TV on Zee5," a statement issued by Zee TV and Zee Cinema read.

