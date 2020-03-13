Shraddha Kapoor wishes mom Shivangi Kolhapure on her birthday with a throwback picture

Shraddha Kapoor's mother Shivangi Kolhapure celebrated her 56th birthday yesterday, and the actor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the two and wished her mother a happy birthday. Mommy Kapoor hasn't honestly changed much over the years, and Shraddha is this adorable teen-ager in the photo.

"Simply divine. Happy Bday mommy," she wrote. Brother Siddhanth Kapoor soon dropped a comment. "That’s like Shraddha now and Shraddha 18 years ago. love love it," he said. Shraddha's Baaghi 3 co-star Tiger Shroff also poured wishes. "Happy birthday shivangi aunty," he wrote.

Siddhanth himself also shared a photo of himself with the mother, and penned a heartfelt wish. "Happy Birthday my Soul , My Heart … i thank god everyday that that I am so so blessed to have such an amazing human being as my beautiful mother," he wrote.

Shraddha's last release Baaghi 3 is nearing the 100-crore club at the box office, and might prove to be her third successful film after Street Dancer 3D and Chhichhore. She is yet to announce her next projects!

