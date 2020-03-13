Coronavirus outbreak: Priyanka Chopra bats for the good old Namaste while greeting people

The world is trying to figure how to fight Coronavirus, which has been declared as a pandemic by World Health Organisation already. As we are advised against physical contact in order to prevent the virus from spreading, more and more Bollywood stars are favouring the age-old 'Namaste' to greet people, instead of a hug or a hand shake. Priyanka Chopra is the latest one.

Priyanka shared some of her photos from various events wherein she greets everyone with Namaste. "It’s all about the Namaste, an old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone," she wrote.

It’s all about the Namaste ???????? An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone! ❤️

Earlier, actor Anupam Khar shared a video on Twitter, explaining to everyone why Namaste could be the ideal way to greet people right now. Superstar Salman Khan, with a photo of himself striking a Namaste, also emphasised on the same.

Priyanka, who recently headed back to the US, was in India with husband Nick Jonas and the latter celebrated his first Holi here! Over the weekend, they also made a quick trip to Pune before they took the flight back home.

