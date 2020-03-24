Disha Patani turns a savage girlfriend in this TikTok video with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff

If someone can keep you away from boredom during these days of self-quarantine, it got to be your TikTok buddy. Not all of us has one, but Disha Patani certainly does. There might be question marks on her rumoured affair with Tiger Shroff, but it is a fact that Disha and Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff are great friends!

We got our hands on this video wherein the two are seen mouthing a popular TikTok dialogue. The dialogue goes like, "Some girl asked my man, 'is she your girlfriend or just a girl you're talking to?' B**ch, if I kill you, are you dead or just not breathing?" Wonder what prompted them to pick this particular dialogue!

Disha was last seen grooving to a special number in Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3, prior to which she appeared in Mohit Suri's multi starrer Malang. She is next a part of Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and will also be seen playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

