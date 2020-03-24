After Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt urges people to not abandon their pets for fear of infection

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, there are false rumours of animals being carriers of the virus. Several celebrities have taken to their social media to bust this rumour.

After actors like John Abraham, Preity Zinta and Anushka Sharma took to their social media requesting people to not fall for rumours and abandon their pets, Alia Bhatt has also requested her followers the same. She took to her social media handle and shared a long note talking about facts related to the coronavirus and animals. “Since the outbreak of COVID-19 news has been rampant of people abandoning their pets as well as killing or euthanising animals for fear of catching the virus from them. There is currently NO EVIDENCE to suggest that pet animals can be a source of infection to humans. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that there is no case in the world of domesticated animals spreading Coronavirus and people SHOULD NOT ABANDON THEIR PETS for fear of infection,” she wrote.

Alia further said, “Pet owners – maintain good hygiene, including washing your hands before and after handling animals as well as their food and if you're sick avoid direct contact with them.

But please. Keep your animals. Love them. Care for them. With everything going on in the world around Us we could all do with some extra love from our furry-faced companions. In the end, we must come out of this crisis stronger than before WITH our animals – not just as the human race – but as children of the same planet.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank and will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi which is set to release in September.

