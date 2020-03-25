Mithila Palkar gives an insight on her fitness guide to staying indoors!

As all of us have our distinguished ways to make the most of this lockdown while staying indoors, actress Mithila Palkar is indulging in some interesting in-house activity that we can take cues from. Being quarantined at her home, Mithila avers, that she is delighted with everyone's responsible proactiveness with respect to this situation.

To keep herself fit and make the most of her time at home, Mithila did a spectacular handstand. With her power to influence and urge people to stay at home, Mithila's fitness routine is sure to be appreciated by the audience.

On her latest routine, Mithila expresses, "Before I used to work out as per my availability for about 3-4 times a week, but now I can put in more sessions since I'm at home all day".

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

