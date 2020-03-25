Kapil Sharma shares a video of hens, asks humans to learn from them for obeying orders amid nationwide lockdown

A day ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle the crisis of Coronavirus. Film personalities, sportspersons, and citizens of India had agreed to it because it is very important to curb the situation. But, despite repeated warnings, there are people who have been stepping out of their houses.

Recently, Kapil Sharma uploaded a video where hens were seen walking outside and the moment they heard the noise of a horn, they all ran into their houses. Through this video, he tried to make people understand the urgency of the current climate. He captioned this post as, "इनसे ही सीख लो कुछ #StayHomeSaveLives #coronavirus #INDIAfightsCorona."

‪इनसे ही सीख लो कुछ ???? #StayHomeSaveLives #coronavirus #INDIAfightsCorona ????‬

Kapil Sharma has been staying at home with his family since the film and TV productions have come to a halt. The Kapil Sharma Show has been airing episodes that were pre-recorded already and if there’s no content, re-runs of the episodes will be aired.

