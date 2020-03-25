Ayushmann Khurrana shares two of his favourite thoughts on Instagram and it’s a treat for poetry lovers

Ayushmann Khurrana is an avid reader and has always been a great poet himself. He is a man of many talents known to all and the fans love him for that. Amid the Coronavirus concerns, he has been one of the many celebs who have promoted social distancing and the 21-days-long lockdown imposed on the country at midnight.

With the shoots being put on halt, he has a lot of free time on his hands and has been taking this time to share a few of his favourite thoughts and poetries by some of the great writers. Before he started reading the poem, he also expressed his disappointment towards those who set out to celebrate Janta Curfew without realizing the consequences of his days.

Watch him recite these two poems beautifully.

View this post on Instagram

तुम मुझसे मेरा नाम पूछोगी और मैं जानना चाहूंगा तुमसे तुम्हारे बारे में! तुम साझा करोगी मुझसे अपने अतीत की कोई पीड़ा और मैं बखान करूंगा तुमसे अपना रुतबा! हम उलझे रहेंगे एक दूसरे को परिभाषित करने में! और प्रेम गुजर जाएगा हम दोनों के करीब से मुस्कुराते हुए! ~ नरेश गुर्जर ___________________________________ सुंदर लड़कियों को अधिक प्रेम मिलता है पति से माँ बता रही थी माँ स्त्री की विशेषता नही पुरुष की कमजोरी बता रही थी ~ वीरेंदर भाटिया

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Mar 24, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

Ayushmann Khurrana, on the work front will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and Stree Rog Vibhaag with Alaya F.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana pens a poem on the Janta Curfew, says ‘Aaj mere paas koi shabd nahi hai

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results