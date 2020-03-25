Rishi Kapoor slams a troll who asked if he had stocked up on alcohol amid nationwide lockdown

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is known to be upfront when it comes to giving it back to the trolls on social media. The actor, who has been taking rest for a while due to his health after his cancer treatment, recently posted an angry tweet slamming a troll who asked him if he had stocked up on alcohol after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown.

"Anyone cracking jokes about my country or on my lifestyle will be deleted. Be aware and warned. This is a serious matter. Help us to tide over the situation," Rishi Kapoor wrote on Twitter.

Ye ek aur idiot https://t.co/795MGeCBZG

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION.

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

These arseholes think it’s funny. Being deleted https://t.co/B8kpotuefG

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

On Tuesday evening, amid Coronavirus lockdown, PM Modi announced 21-day lockdown. Applauding the current decision, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic."

One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind.

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September after almost a year! He was in New York being treated for his cancer. He was last seen in Emraan Hashmi starrer The Body.

