Ekta Kapoor shares a funny meme from one of her favourite films of Jeetendra, Hatim Tai

Jeetendra has done a lot many movies over the past years and has thoroughly entertained us for decades now. From classic songs to hook steps, his presence in the industry only makes it bigger and better than ever. Some scenes from his movie, Hatim Tai, are relatable to the lockdown situation that the Indians are facing today.
Watch the video right here.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor) on Mar 26, 2020 at 8:37am PDT
Also Read: For the first time in years, Ekta Kapoor announces that the Balaji Telefilms office will be shut due to the Coronavirus outbreak
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply