Ekta Kapoor shares a funny meme from one of her favourite films of Jeetendra, Hatim Tai

Jeetendra has done a lot many movies over the past years and has thoroughly entertained us for decades now. From classic songs to hook steps, his presence in the industry only makes it bigger and better than ever. Some scenes from his movie, Hatim Tai, are relatable to the lockdown situation that the Indians are facing today.

Ekta Kapoor being the sport that she is, shared one such funny meme and the internet is lauding her for appreciating the creativity. All the 90s kids will surely remember this film and the particular scene of the cursed princess. She posted the video with the caption, “Faaab ????✅! N fav film of my dad in my childhood #hatimtai”.

Watch the video right here.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor) on Mar 26, 2020 at 8:37am PDT

Also Read: For the first time in years, Ekta Kapoor announces that the Balaji Telefilms office will be shut due to the Coronavirus outbreak

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results