Kathy Griffin Survived Another Trump Disaster

Everyone was startled by Kathy Griffin’s sudden announcement that she was isolated in the hospital with “unbearably painful symptoms” and unable to get a coronavirus test. In an interview with the LA Times, she slammed the president’s coronavirus response and blamed him for lack of testing. Ever since this revelation, we’ve been wondering WHAT Kathy’s alarming symptoms WERE. Turns out she had an abdominal infection, which has been treated, and she is now at home. She’s not alone- her 19 years younger husband Randy Bick (he’s also her road manager) is taking good care of her.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results