Before lockdown, Shahid Kapoor and family headed to Beas in Punjab

Shahid Kapoor has been spending time with his family amid coronavirus pandemic. The actor, who recently returned from Chandigarh, is currently in Beas in Punjab along with his family.

Shahid Kapoor left for Beas on March 17 where his wife Mira Rajput's grandparents own a house. He took his family along with him to practice social distancing. As the government announced Janta Curfew on March 22 followed by a nationwide lockdown on March 24, the actor plans to stay there till all this crisis dies down. The actor is abiding by all rules as he’s concerned about everyone’s safety and his own and his family.

For unversed, Shahid Kapoor is known to be an avid follower of Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Following the government protocol, Dera has been shut down due to restrictions on places of worship that attract huge crowds as a precautionary measure to fight the coronavirus. But, people who own houses on the premises have been allowed to stay in them.

Earlier this week, the Dera Beas offered the Punjab Health Minister all its Satsang centers across the state for converting them into isolation wards.

Before Shahid Kapoor left Mumbai for Beas, he had returned from Chandigarh after his film Jersey came to a halt due to coronavirus scare. The unit returned to Mumbai on March 14 as the actor revealed on Twitter that the safety of the cast and crew was of utmost importance.

The actor was recently involved in the controversy relating to his gymnasium in Mumbai being specially opened for him and his wife Mira Rajput amid lockdown in the state and orders from the government to shut down all gyms in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nagpur.

