Dwayne Johnson confirms Hobbs & Shaw 2 is in development with Jason Statham

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham fans can rejoice as they get to see their Fast & Furious characters Hobbs and Shaw once again. After the stupendous success of the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, the makers are currently developing the sequel.
During Instagram live Q&A, Dwayne Johnson confirmed that they are currently working on the script and trying to figure out the creative and direction of it. "We are developing now the next film, the next [Hobbs & Shaw] movie, and I'm pretty excited about it. Just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we’re going to go." He thanked the fans for making the spin-off a huge success.
ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson worries Black Adam may get delayed amid coronavirus crisis
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply