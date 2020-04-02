Rajit Kapur says the 1993 show Byomkesh Bakshi got him recognition 

Doordarshan recently took their viewers down the memory lane when they decided to re-telecast some of their classic shows from the 90s including Ramayan, Mahabharat and Byomkesh Bakshi. Rajit Kapur played Byomkesh Bakshi in the 1993 series.
Talking to a daily, Rajit Kapur speaking about the re-run of the show said that it has been airing every three years but now more audience especially the next generation will watch it. He said that people who watched it 20 years ago are now showing it to their children.
Talking about his early memories associated with the show, he said that it was like shooting for a film and that it was because of Byomkesh Bakshi that he got recognised. He said that even to date people recognise him as Byomkesh even if they do not remember his name.
