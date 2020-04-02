Mrunal Thakur says she played the role of a mother of two at 18

Actress Mrunal Thakur shined through 2019 with her performance in Super 30 and the cop drama Batla House. The actress while talking to a tabloid said that after the encouraging reviews, the responsibility of delivering consistently has increased.
Mrunal has two sports dramas coming up this year- first is the remake of Nani's Telugu film Jersey with Shahid Kapoor. Mrunal and Shahid play parents to a young boy. However, she is unfazed by the prospect of on-screen motherhood. She said that she has known women who had kids in their early 20s and she herself has played the role of a mother of two at the age of 18 in a commercial.
Mrunal will be ending the year with a quirky comedy, Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi which has an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dassani, Sharman Joshi and Divya Dutta.
