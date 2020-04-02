Normani heats things up in sexy lilac lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty collection

Things are heating up – courtesy, Normani Kordei. The former Fifth Harmony singer, who was named the brand ambassador for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie collection, is setting the internet on fire with her latest post.

Taking to Instagram, Normani shared a series of photos of herself dressed in lilac lingerie from Rihanna's line. Her line is known for all-size inclusiveness. She captioned the photos, "ohhh baby hold me up like my savage."

Rihanna and Normani have teamed up again for April SS20 Savage X Fenty collection and Normani is serving looks.

On the work front, Normani is set for her solo album this year.

ohhh baby hold me up like my savage

