Hrithik Roshan appreciates Mumbai Police’s tweet on April Fools’ Day; calls it very innovative

The twitter handle of Mumbai Police is known for their wit while talking about rules and regulations to abide by. Even in the situation we are in, the Mumbai Police is always finding a way to be creative and does not fail to amuse people.

On April 1, or more popularly known as the day of the fool, the Mumbai Police made the best use of the day in order to spread a message on social distancing. Mumbai Police shared a tweet that read, "Zoom in! We've got a secret message for you." On zooming in the photograph, one sees "That's too close. Don't be a fool, maintain social distance" written in a rather tiny font.

Zoom In! We’ve got a secret message for you. pic.twitter.com/8b0ftbBYsq

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2020

The Mumbai Police found a fan in actor Hrithik Roshan who retweeted the post and wrote, "very innovative. Reminds me that serious issues can also be handled with a little sense of humour."

Very innovative @MumbaiPolice . Reminds me that serious issues can also be handled with a little sense of humor ???? https://t.co/pqRYFWfOVG

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Hrithik has been making use of his social media handle to spread verified information about the coronavirus pandemic that brought the entire world to a standstill.

