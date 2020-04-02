Sara Ali Khan flaunts her Odissi dance skills in her latest video

On the occasion of Odisha Day on April 1, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a video of herself doing the classical dance form Odissi.

In the video that is a little above 11 minutes, Sara can be seen putting her best foot forward while performing the classical dance form that originates from the state of Odisha. She captioned it: "Battu Happy Utkala Dibas." April 1 is celebrated as Utkal Diwas to mark the formation of the state when it was carved out of Bihar and Orissa province with addition of Koraput and Ganjam from Madras Presidency on April 1, 1936.

In the video, Sara can be seen wearing a simple pink and white cotton churidar kurta. Fans of Sara were clearly in awe of her skills and appreciated her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The actress will next be seen in the film Coolie No. 1. The film is slated to release on May 1. However, owing to the current circumstances the film will most likely be postponed.

