Rashami Desai reacts to rumours of Sidharth Shukla joining the cast of Naagin 4

Recently, there were rumours that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will be joining Ekta Kapoor's supernatural TV show Naagin 4. Now, Sidharth Shukla's Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Rashami Desai has finally reacted to the rumours.

In an interview with a daily, Rashami said that she is unaware of any such casting developments. She also said that it is Ekta's show and she will decide who she wants to cast.

However, if Sidharth gets on board, Rashami feels they will have a lot of fun. The actress who has worked with Sidharth in television show Dil Se Dil Tak said that as actors they are very professional and people have enjoyed their chemistry in the past.

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla participated in the recently concluded reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. Both of them made it to the finale, with Sidharth winning the trophy. While inside the house, the two often got into ugly fights. However, Rashami said that after their finale act on the show things became better between them.

Rashami has recently joined the cast of Naagin 4 after Jasmin Bhasin's exit. She plays the role of Shalaka on the show.

