Brian Austin Green and his wife Megan Fox have some odd ideas about social isolation. In the past week, Megan and Brian were seen taking their three kids, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, to the supermarket AND to a carry-out restaurant – all the family outings were without any gloves or masks. Yesterday Brian met a friend for coffee at Vintage Market in Malibu – again without any protection.

